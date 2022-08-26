 
close
Friday August 26, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Spain tightens rape law

By AFP
August 26, 2022

MADRID: Spain on Thursday toughened its rape laws, pushing through legislation requiring explicit consent for sex in a move driven by its left-wing government following a notorious gang rape that outraged the country. Known as the "Only yes means yes" law, the bill was given the green light by parliament with 205 votes in favour and 141 against after passing its first reading by lawmakers in May.

Comments