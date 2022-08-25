Graham Hansen takes international break

OSLO: Norway striker Caroline Graham Hansen announced on Wednesday she was taking a break from international football aged 27, blaming heart problems and exhaustion.

“After a year with heart problems and almost 50 matches, I still feel a fatigue that makes me choose to listen to my body. I need rest. I need to catch up,” she wrote on Instagram.

The Barcelona star’s announcement came a day after she was selected for the Norway squad to play World Cup qualifiers against Belgium on September 2 and Albania on September 6.