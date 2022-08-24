Mirpur Royals move into KPL final

ISLAMABAD: Mirpur Royals thumped Muzaffarabad Tigers to go top of the table and move into the final of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) Season II at the Muzaffarabad Stadium.

Tigers managed a meager 135 runs with the Royals reaching the target in the 15th over for the loss of four wickets. Anwar Ali entered the park and changed the complexion of the game. Tigers took 17 overs to surpass the 100-run mark.

Anwar got out on 44 (29), including three fours and two maximum. Muzaffarabad Tigers finished up at 135-8 in 20 overs. Right-arm paceman Shadab Majeed bowled brilliantly for his two wickets. Imad Wasim also got two wickets.

Mirpur Royals openers rapidly escorted the team score to 50 in 3.3 overs. Nawaz amassed a quick 41 off 16 balls, including four sixes and as many fours.

Two quick wickets pulled back Royals a bit but Muhammad Akhlaq and skipper Shoaib Malik stabilized the situation. Malik got out on a total score of 114 runs in the 12th over. He made 17 runs. Akhlaq later scored a stylish half-century.

Mirpur Royals overhauled the target with six wickets to spare. With this triumph, the Royals, with eight points, have qualified for the play-off stage.