Pakistan has been facing many problems, but one prominent issue is forced disappearances. No human rights organization has been able to take proper action to resolve this issue. Enforced disappearances are a violation of human rights. Such crimes constitute a flagrant violation of the right to life, liberty and security.
If someone has committed a crime, s/he must be brought before the court and given a proper trial before being declared guilty or innocent. The government should come forward and take steps to put an end to this gross violation.
Ali Raza Jamali
Shaheed Benazirabad
Torrential rains have caused flash floods in various parts of the country, displacing millions of people. Several...
Providing quality healthcare to every citizen should be a top priority for any state that aspires for the welfare of...
Due to heavy rains, the Balochistan government has decided to close education institutions from August 22 to 27....
The recent rains have brought destruction in Larkana. Houses have collapsed and connectivity issues prevail as power...
PTI Chairperson Imran Khan recently used derogatory, threatening and even abusive language against several public...
This refers to the news report, ‘Ishaq Dar files petition in SC for early hearing of appeal’ . This is a stark...
Comments