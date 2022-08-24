Pakistan has been facing many problems, but one prominent issue is forced disappearances. No human rights organization has been able to take proper action to resolve this issue. Enforced disappearances are a violation of human rights. Such crimes constitute a flagrant violation of the right to life, liberty and security.

If someone has committed a crime, s/he must be brought before the court and given a proper trial before being declared guilty or innocent. The government should come forward and take steps to put an end to this gross violation.

Ali Raza Jamali

Shaheed Benazirabad