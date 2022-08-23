Flash floods: Six relief camps established in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The recent flash floods caused by heavy rains have left seven people killed and 15 injured besides wreaking havoc with infrastructure in several areas of the district in the last five days, said a senior official.



The flash floods and hill torrents from Koh-e-Suleman Mountain Range along with incessant rains caused damage to nearly 8,500 houses, severely affecting 147 villages mainly in Prova, Daraban and Kulachi tehsils.

Sharing details in a video message, Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan said the district administration was mobilizing all available resources to extend relief and rescue people in the flood-affected areas of the Dera Ismail Khan which was ravaged by recent flash floods and torrential rains.

The official said a total of six relief camps had been established to provide shelter, food and medicines to flood-affected people.Of these camps, four have been set up at Prova, one at Darazinda and other at Daraban, he added.

He said that a total of 11 well-equipped rescue teams including six from neighbouring districts were currently busy in relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas of the district.Moreover, the district administration has distributed, so far, about 2,000 food packages among flood-affected people, adding that 7,000 people were provided three-time meal at relief camps as per the government’s policy.

The official highlighted the assistance provided by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority and the National Disaster Management Authority, confirming that the district administration had received relief consignments from both authorities.

He urged people to cooperate with the district administration and rescue agencies along with other staff in the field and pay no heed to the rumours doing the rounds on social media about flood situation or relief activities.The official said a flood control room had been established and people in case of any emergency or complaint may contact the staff at phone no 0966 9280116.