Prohibited funding: PTI’s 2 more secret bank accounts unearthed in Karachi

KARACHI: During investigation into the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf prohibited funding case, two more secret bank accounts of the party have been unearthed in Karachi.

The FIA sources claimed on Saturday that the PTI kept secret two more bank accounts from the Election Commission of Pakistan. However, the record of these bank accounts went missing from the Zamzama branch of a private bank. The FIA has decided to make the bank staff a part of investigations.

The FIA sources said that the banks had been written letters to know about personal bank accounts of the PTI leaders. The PTI Sindh leaders kept transferring amounts from the party bank accounts to their personal accounts. Later, the funding was brought into personal use by the party leaders.

Meanwhile, the FIA again issued notices to eight PTI leaders who had failed to appear before the agency for investigation. Those issued notices include Imran Ismail, Dr Seema Zia and others.