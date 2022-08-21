Protest sit-in against lawlessness continues in Bajaur

KHAR: The protest sit-in launched by all political parties, traders’ unions and civil society members against the prevailing lawlessness in Bajaur tribal district continued for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

Local leaders of various political parties, including former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor Shaukatullah Khan, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl district chief Maulana Abdur Rashid, PPP’s former member National Assembly, Syed Akhnunzada Chattan, Shah Naseer Khan Mastkhel and Maulana Khan Zeb from Awami National Party, Maulana Abdu Majeed of Jamaat-e-Islami, Haji Bahadur Khan youth activists and people in general were taking part in the protest. The political parties’ activists and elders of almost all tribes have announced support to the ongoing sit-in to express anger at the rising incidents of target-killing and lawlessness in the Bajaur tribal district.

Following the call for protest sit-in by the JUIF, the protestors gathered at the main gate of the Civil Colony in Khar, the district headquarters of Bajaur. The protestors said that the sit-in would continue till the acceptance of their demands, including the halt to target killing and restoration of lasting peace to the tribal district.