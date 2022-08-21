DIG NH&MP visits M3 Sector office

LAHORE : Deputy Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Mahboob Aslam visited the M3 Sector office and held a meeting with the officers on Saturday.

Sector Commander SP Atta Chaudhry briefed the DIG about the M3 Sector performance. The DIG Motorway Police Mahboob Aslam urged upon further improving the performance of the NH&MP officers.

DIG Mahboob Aslam ordered for effective patrolling, to ensure safety of road users, further strengthening the capabilities of officers and personnel of the force.

The DIG also emphasised upon welfare of the officers and personnel of NH&MP. On this occasion, DIG Mahboob Aslam also lunched tree plantation campaign while implanting the sapling.