DIG NH&MP visits M3 Sector office

LAHORE : Deputy Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Mahboob Aslam visited the M3 Sector office and held a meeting with the officers on Saturday.
Sector Commander SP Atta Chaudhry briefed the DIG about the M3 Sector performance. The DIG Motorway Police Mahboob Aslam urged upon further improving the performance of the NH&MP officers.
DIG Mahboob Aslam ordered for effective patrolling, to ensure safety of road users, further strengthening the capabilities of officers and personnel of the force.
The DIG also emphasised upon welfare of the officers and personnel of NH&MP. On this occasion, DIG Mahboob Aslam also lunched tree plantation campaign while implanting the sapling.
LAHORE : Moderate but scattered rain was observed in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar...
LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Transport Muneeb Sultan Cheema has said that corruption of even one pie will not be...
LAHORE ; SHO Gujjarpura Sub Inspector M Afzal was suspended for registering a false case against a citizen.In the...
LAHORE : The Community Mobilisation Wing of Lahore Waste Management Company has started an awareness campaign at...
RAWALPINDI : Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority M Saif Anwar Jappa on Saturday directed all the...
LAHORE : In the wake of an increase in dengue cases in the province, the Punjab government has decided to take strict...
Comments