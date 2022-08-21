‘Establishment of CPSP Regional Centre in UK huge milestone’

Islamabad : The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) reaching a huge milestone has established a regional centre in the Birmingham United Kingdom that would organize workshops, interactive academic sessions, and conferences.

The CPSP Regional Centre in the United Kingdom would also hold theory-written examinations from the coming academic calendar.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan has sent over 300 postgraduate trainees in junior and senior fellowship schemes to four top-level university hospitals in the United Kingdom including Queen Elizabeth Hospital, University Hospital Birmingham, Leeds University Hospital, and Walsall Manor Hospital.

In connection with the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, the CPSP established Regional Centre in the United Kingdom on 14th August and the CPSP believes that the initiative would prove to be a great step in improving the image of the country in the comity of nations.

President CPSP Professor Muhammad Shoaib Shafi expressed this to ‘The News’ after returning from the United Kingdom.

Professor Khalid Masood Gondal Senior Vice President College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan, Professor Asghar Butt DG International Relations, Professor Masroor Treasurer, and Gen (r) Mazhar Ishaq accompanied the President in his recent visit to the United Kingdom .

It is important that the CPSP has already established centres in Kathmandu (Nepal), Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), and the Republic of Ireland (Dublin).

Professor Shoaib said during the visit to the United Kingdom, the CPSP held important meetings with chief executives of the NHS trust teaching hospitals.

He said a large number of senior Pakistani and British consultants attended the function organized by the CPSP in the UK. Among international trainees in the United Kingdom, a maximum number of trainees is from Pakistan’s College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan, he added.

The CPSP President said that as many as 12 university hospitals in the United Kingdom have requested the CPSP to start the Fellowship Exchange programme however they were informed that CPSP Inspection Team for Accreditation would visit these hospitals first before signing MOU.

He added that CPSP trainee doctors in the United Kingdom were offered jobs there but CPSP Council is of the view that the trainees from Pakistan would have to come back to Pakistan to serve people in the country as the CPSP motto is brain gain, not brain drain.

As per College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan Council policy, all doctors having training in the United Kingdom under the CPSP program would have to come back to Pakistan after two years due to the CPSP’s strict monitoring system, said Professor Shoaib.