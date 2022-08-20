Pakistan blank India to qualify for WJSC semis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan blanked India 3-0 to move into the semi-finals of the World Junior Squash Championship team event at Nancy, France.

According to the reports reaching here, Hamza Khan defeated Arnaav Sareen 11-6, 1-11, 6-11, 11-6 while Noor Zaman had a straight game win against Krishna Mishra 14-12, 11-8, 11-4. India surrendered the third single giving Pakistan a 3-0 win.

Pakistan are likely to meet Egypt in the semi-finals to be played on Saturday (today).

Earlier, Pakistan defeated Hong Kong in last pool match to emerge as Group leaders.

In the group stage, Pakistan had defeated Netherlands and Hong Kong. They won both matches by a 3-0.