Saturday August 20, 2022
Lahore

PU issues date sheet

By Our Correspondent
August 20, 2022

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has issued date sheet for different examinations here on Friday. These exams include MA/MSc Part-I & II annual examination 2022 and Associate Degree in Commerce Part-I & II annual examination 2022. The exams will commence from Sept 9, 2022. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

