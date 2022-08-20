Nepotism at its finest

It seems as if in the upcoming Multan by-elections, two politicians are employing every means to guarantee the success of the next generation of their respective dynasties. Former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani is backing his son, Ali Raza Gillani, while former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is backing his daughter Meher Bano Qureshi. Little consideration has been paid to the fitness of the respective candidates for the job and exactly how they will benefit the country. When politics becomes a family business it is always at the expense of merit.

Sayed GB Shah Bokhari

Peshawar