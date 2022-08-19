Man held for murdering son

MARDAN: Police solved a blind murder case by arresting the father of the slain in Toru area here on Thursday.

An official said that taking notice of the blind murder, DPO Irfanullah Khan formed an investigation team who solved the case. One Jamraz had reported to police a dacoity and murder of his son Asfandyar at his home on August 14.

The team collected evidence and also questioned suspects including the father of the slain. Later, the accused confessed to have killed his own son due to his bad conduct.

Meanwhile, the cops arrested 24 persons and also recovered arms and drugs during separate raids.

An official stated that the cops prevented an armed clash in Shahbazgarhi area and arrested three armed persons from two parties who fired shots over a dispute. The cops also arrested two accused and recovered two unlicensed pistols and over 1kg charas from their possession in the same area.

Meanwhile, the police in Sheikh Maltoon area arrested an accused in a murder case within 24 hours of the crime while two proclaimed offenders along with an accomplice and another 12 suspects were also arrested in the precincts of Jabar Police Station of Mardan district. Eight pistols, two shotguns, one Kalashnikov, one Kalakov, and bullets were also seized during the raids.