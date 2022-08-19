Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank

NABLUS, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian shot by Israeli troops during clashes near a flashpoint holy site in the occupied West Bank died of his wounds on Thursday, Palestinian officials said.

A hospital official in Nablus in the northern West Bank said the 20-year-old was shot overnight. He was identified as Waseem Abu Khalifa, who died from "serious wounds resulting from gunfire by the Israeli military during the confrontations", the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said 31 people were wounded during clashes around Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus. Khalifa was a resident of Balata, a refugee camp close to the tomb, Wafa said.