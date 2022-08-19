Praying for a break

Nowadays there is a lull in the real estate market, specifically in Karachi, and purchase of open plots as well as built-up properties have drastically declined. There are several reasons for the bearish behaviour of the real-estate sector, which has been one of the highest contributors to the national exchequer for many years.

The main culprit is the Finance Act 2022-2023, in which new taxes have been introduced. I request the government to withdraw these unfair taxes as soon as possible.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi