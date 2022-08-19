Praying for a break

Nowadays there is a lull in the real estate market, specifically in Karachi, and purchase of open plots as well as built-up properties have drastically declined. There are several reasons for the bearish behaviour of the real-estate sector, which has been one of the highest contributors to the national exchequer for many years.
The main culprit is the Finance Act 2022-2023, in which new taxes have been introduced. I request the government to withdraw these unfair taxes as soon as possible.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
As a political party, the PTI has reached a critical juncture in its development. Having built widespread support...
The European Union is of vital importance to Pakistan as it supports the latter in its many endeavours. Through the...
This letter refers to the article ‘Pakistan's decadent elite’ by Javid Husain. There is a dire need for the...
This letter refers to the news story ‘Failure to take timely decisions: Reconstitution of SOEs boards in oil, gas...
This letter refers to the article ‘Looking for direction: Part - II’ by I Hussain. One could have never thought...
It is good to see the recovery of the rupee against the dollar and the return of some sort of stability in our...
Comments