KPRA conducts workshop for withholding agents of Swat

PESHAWAR: To increase tax compliance and build the capacity of government departments in tax collection and withholding, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) held a workshop for the officials of government departments in the Swat district.
The workshop was arranged by KPRA Mardan and Malakand region, with the financial assistance of USAID-funded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization Activity.
The participants included officials of district administration, universities, educational boards, local government, Water, and Sanitation Services Mardan, and district accounts.
Director General KPRA Shahbaz Tahir Nadeem in his address threw light on the role of the withholding agents in the administration and collection of sales tax. He told the participants that withholding is not a tax, it is a mechanism, and being government officers it is their responsibility under the law to withhold tax from the service providers.
“Our job is to facilitate you. Our Mardan and Malakand region is available for your support and assistance,” he said. He also highlighted the importance of sales tax on services for the development of the country and the province.
