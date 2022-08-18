Four stolen motorcycles recovered, Nine gamblers arrested

Rawalpindi ; The Police have arrested two bike-lifters and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Wah (Saddar) Police Station managed to net two accused who were bike-lifters and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

The police recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case had been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway, he added.

He also directed the police officers to accelerate raids against lawbreakers and they should be sent behind the bars.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi district police have arrested nine gamblers and recovered Rs43,500 stake money, 10 mobile phones and valuables from their possession here on Wednesday, a police spokesman said.

He informed that Wah (Saddar) police conducted a raid and arrested nine gamblers.

Cases have been registered against them while further investigation in under process.

Superintendent of Police (Potohar), Rana Abdul Wahab said that gambling was the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes did not deserve any concession.