Wasayo Jamali is the oldest village of Shaheed Benazirabad, with a population of approximately 4500. The village is deprived of basic amenities such as potable water, usable streets and roads, a drainage system and health facilities. Despite warnings from the federal government, people are still consuming contaminated water. Unfortunately, the lack of proper sanitation leaves them with no alternative.

The deplorable condition of the streets and roads paints a grim picture and the torrential rains have aggravated the situation while poor sanitation and sewerage has led to the spread of disease among both young and old. I request the concerned authorities to pay serious attention to the development of this village and to address the issues of its inhabitants.

Shabir Jamali

Shaheed Benazirabad