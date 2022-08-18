Wasayo Jamali is the oldest village of Shaheed Benazirabad, with a population of approximately 4500. The village is deprived of basic amenities such as potable water, usable streets and roads, a drainage system and health facilities. Despite warnings from the federal government, people are still consuming contaminated water. Unfortunately, the lack of proper sanitation leaves them with no alternative.
The deplorable condition of the streets and roads paints a grim picture and the torrential rains have aggravated the situation while poor sanitation and sewerage has led to the spread of disease among both young and old. I request the concerned authorities to pay serious attention to the development of this village and to address the issues of its inhabitants.
Shabir Jamali
Shaheed Benazirabad
On the eve of Pakistan’s 75th independence anniversary, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in his address that...
This year Pakistan celebrated its 75th Independence Day with great jubilation. It is a matter of pride and an honour...
Even after 75 years of independence, Pakistan is grappling with a myriad of challenges. Among them, climate change is...
Oblivious to the meaning of patriotism, Pakistanis consider independence day as a chance to parade around their cities...
I am unable to understand former PM Imran Khan’s ambiguous statement about “real freedom”. He claims that he...
This letter refers to the editorial ‘Taliban: one year on’ . As the Taliban took over Afghanistan, they reneged on...
Comments