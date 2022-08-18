Rip and run

This refers to the news report ‘NA passes bill to sell off state enterprises’ (August 16, 2022). It is extremely worrying when the top leaders of the federal government have been previously sentenced, are awaiting conviction or are accused of major corruption.

After making a quick buck on the deals, who knows if they might go abroad where their assets are already safely lodged. It is confusing how the courts can allow such daylight robbery.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi