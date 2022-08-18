Rip and run

This refers to the news report ‘NA passes bill to sell off state enterprises’ (August 16, 2022). It is extremely worrying when the top leaders of the federal government have been previously sentenced, are awaiting conviction or are accused of major corruption.
After making a quick buck on the deals, who knows if they might go abroad where their assets are already safely lodged. It is confusing how the courts can allow such daylight robbery.
S R H Hashmi
Karachi
On the eve of Pakistan’s 75th independence anniversary, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in his address that...
Wasayo Jamali is the oldest village of Shaheed Benazirabad, with a population of approximately 4500. The village is...
This year Pakistan celebrated its 75th Independence Day with great jubilation. It is a matter of pride and an honour...
Even after 75 years of independence, Pakistan is grappling with a myriad of challenges. Among them, climate change is...
Oblivious to the meaning of patriotism, Pakistanis consider independence day as a chance to parade around their cities...
I am unable to understand former PM Imran Khan’s ambiguous statement about “real freedom”. He claims that he...
