SECP plans end-to-end digitisation

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has begun an end-to-end digitization process to enhance accessibility, expand organisational efficiency, improve ease of doing business, and increase transparency through its project Leading Efficiency through Automation Prowess (LEAP), a statement said on Wednesday.
The regulator held a two-day thematic design workshop to bring its top management up to speed on the future road of digitalisation, SECP said.
SECP, along with consulting firm for LEAP, Ernst & Young, engaged through Karandaaz Pakistan, has already achieved several LEAP milestones, including the launch of Secured Transaction Registry. Implementation of business process re-engineering, while launch of a new corporate registry was in progress, and expected to launch within 12 months' time, SECP added.
