SSRL wins environment award

KARACHI: Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited (SSRL) has received 19th Environment Excellence Award 2022 from National Forum of Environment and Health (NFEH), a statement said on Wednesday.

SSRL is carrying out a major coal-based power project in Thar.

Provincial minister for Local Government and Public Health Engineering Syed Nasir Hussain Shah was the chief guest at the awards ceremony held at a local hotel. The ceremony was held alongside the Annual Environment Conference on Waste Management.

Li Jigen, CEO of SSRL, expressed his pleasure at the award, saying the company would continue playing its role in protecting the environment. “This is the second year in a row that we have received this award. Environment and public health are of utmost importance to us and we will continue to play our role in protecting them,” he commented.