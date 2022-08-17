Independence Day: KP CM doesn’t attend flag-hoisting ceremony

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and his cabinet members did not attend the official flag-hoisting ceremony held in KP to mark the Independence Day.

All KP secretaries, however, attended the ceremony, The News has learnt. “The CM and his cabinet members didn’t attend the official ceremony of flag-hoisting. He was reportedly present at the KP House, Islamabad, at that time. His cabinet members including Kamran Bangash and Taimur Saleem were present in their native areas,” a source told The News.

When contacted, the PRO to SACM Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said Mehmood Khan was in Islamabad for some important business and in his absence, the KP chief secretary attended the ceremony and hoisted the flag at the Civil Secretariat.

When he was asked why the acting governor did not attend the ceremony as the constitutional head of the province, there was no answer.