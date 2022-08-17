Units sealed over production of unsafe food

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) confiscated over 30 kilograms of sweets, 100 litres of rancid edible oil and over one kilogram of non-food grade colours during a crackdown against unsafe food items near Sabzi Mandi area of the provincial capital on Tuesday.

The Food Safety team during the raid sealed the production unit, and a heavy fine was imposed against the culprits, said an official communique.

Similarly, it added, a spices unit was also inspected in the vicinity, where the quality of the spices was found in a poor state.

The production unit was using banned china salt and non-food grade colour for the production of the spices.

The statement added that the unit was sealed over the violations of the Food Safety Authority Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) devised for spice units, and the mixing of unhealthy and hazardous ingredients.

According to the Food Safety Authority, a number of hotels were inspected in the Haripur area, where several were sealed over severe unhygienic conditions, while improvement notices were issued to others.

In district Swat, various food outlets were inspected during a routine inspection, where the Food Safety officials sealed one restaurant over unsafe food and hygiene issues.