Abolishing absolutism

Anti-government slogans have created confusion in our state. In Pakistan, political parties that consider themselves truthful, accuse others of hypocrisy. Mutual negotiation to settle issues is being refused, even if it will mean peace in the country.
This absolute hatred towards rival political parties is not the solution. There must be mutual tolerance accompanied by constructive criticism, rather than absolutism.
Mubashir Rahman
Charsadda
Conducting research work is beneficial for developing countries as it helps in employment and enhances economic...
Loadshedding by KE during midnight has become a kind of chronic migraine for Karachiites. Loadshedding during daytime...
Education is the driving force that has led countries towards progress. However, Pakistan lags behind in terms of...
Due to the political upheavals in the country, inflation has skyrocketed, causing the government to increase prices of...
To control the negative trade balance, our government needs to reduce imports and balance the federal budget. They...
Just like the current politicians, the retired lot has vested interests. These interests get them hired and rehired,...
Comments