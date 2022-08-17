 
Wednesday August 17, 2022
Abolishing absolutism

August 17, 2022

Anti-government slogans have created confusion in our state. In Pakistan, political parties that consider themselves truthful, accuse others of hypocrisy. Mutual negotiation to settle issues is being refused, even if it will mean peace in the country.

This absolute hatred towards rival political parties is not the solution. There must be mutual tolerance accompanied by constructive criticism, rather than absolutism.

Mubashir Rahman

Charsadda

