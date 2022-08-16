Trailer of film ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ released

KARACHI: The official trailer of the epic action film, “The Legend of Maula jatt,” has been released, leaving the audience mesmerised. The trailer suggests the movie is full of action, adventure and romance.

The Legend of Maula jatt is by far the most expensive film to come out of Pakistan. The intense and epic hero origin story, with a screenplay by Bilal Lashari and dialogues by Nasir Adeeb, is a hard reboot of the 1979 cult classic “Maula Jatt”.

The film is directed by Lashari, known for his directorial debut, the box office mega-hit film Waar and produced by Ammara Hikmat under the joint venture of Encyclomedia & Lashari films in association with AAA Motion Pictures.

The movie’s teaser released in 2019 managed to receive a thunderous response worldwide for its cinematic grandeur, exceptional star cast and mega-scale production.

Starring Fawad Khan in the role of legendary Maula Jatt and Hamza as his nemesis, Noori Natt, the film re-imagines the cinema’s greatest rivalry. Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, Umaima Malik, Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi, Ali Azmat, Shafqat Cheema, Nayar Ejaz and other superstar actors will show their acting prowess pivotal roles, while the film, in association with Geo Films, will hit the cinemas on October 13

Meanwhile, TikTok has partnered with “The Legend of Maula Jatt”. In addition, major Hollywood studios are also relying on the platform to reach out to the younger fans. The last such marketing collaboration, the immensely popular platform did, was with Sony Pictures for their feature film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In the coming weeks, the creators will be able to experience the best of the upcoming movie with various co-creation opportunities on the official TikTok App. The filmmakers have partnered with Geo Films as their presenting partner, the largest media group and key contributor of the revival of cinema in Pakistan.

Locally, the film will be distributed by Nadeem Mandviwalla of the Mandviwalla Entertainment, who is well known for his contribution to cinema, while internationally, the film will be distributed by MovieGoers Entertainment.

Ammara Hikmat, producer of “The Legend of Maula Jatt”, said: “While globally, the studios are exploring TikTok because of its effective reach, which hasn’t been leveraged proactively for driving movie marketing locally. We are adapting to the way the people are consuming content and are hopeful that this collaboration will help our movie connect with new audiences. TikTok is the ultimate ally for entertainment now.”

The platform has introduced a Maula Jatt world H5 Page and introduced an interesting Maula Jatt filter on the launch of trailer. Now the fans will be able to interact more with the movie through TikTok’s unique features and effects especially created for this epic action film.

Besides, the entire cast of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” is now available on TikTok and the fans will be able to enjoy exclusive content from the stars of the movie, including Fawad Khan (@fawadkhan81), Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaaliabbasi), Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan), Ali Azmat (@aliazmatbuttt), Mirza Gohar Rasheed (@mirzagoharrasheed), Humaima Malick (@humaima.malick), and Faris Shafi (@farishafiofficial).

TikTok will also allow the fans to enjoy exclusive content from the stars of the movie, who have officially joined the platform.