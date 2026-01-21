Meta's new AI team delivered first key models

Meta Platforms has introduced their new venture at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The chief technology officer from American multinational technology company Meta, informed on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, that Meta's artificial intelligence lab has delivered its first high-profile AI models internally this month.

At a press briefing on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, CTO Andrew Bosworth said the models built by its Meta Superintelligence Labs team, formed last year, showed a lot of promise.

"They're basically six months into the work, not quite even," Bosworth said, adding that the team's AI models were "very good."

Media outlets reported in December 2025 that Meta was working on a text AI model codenamed Avocado slated for a first-quarter launch, opens new tab, along with an image and video-focused model codenamed Mango, opens new tab. Bosworth did not specify which models were delivered internally.

Meta's efforts are being closely followed since CEO Mark Zuckerberg moved to shake up its AI leadership, form a new lab, and poach talent with sky-high offers, hoping the company can win in the highly competitive technology frontier.

The company had faced criticism over the performance of its Llama 4 model, at a time when rivals such as Alphabet's Google and others have seized momentum in the race for transformational and lucrative AI.

Bosworth said the technology was not yet finished.

Speaking generally about the development cycle, Bosworth said, "There's a tremendous amount of work to do post-training" for AI "to actually deliver the model in a way that's usable internally and by consumers."

He said, however, that Meta's big gambits from 2025 were starting to show favorable returns.