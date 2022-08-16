Diamond Jubilee events conclude

LAHORE:Diamond Jubilee programmes concluded at Alhamra Art Centre on Monday. The events presented cultural diversity of Punjab province and appreciated work of Ustad Ghulam Ali Khan, Shafqat Ali Khan, Sheba Arshad, Hamid Rana, who were given Kamal Art Award. The events featured special show for children as Aynakwala Jin, storytelling, painting contests, Azadi Music Show by Ustad Hamid Ali Khan, Sara Raza Khan and Imran Shaukat.
Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Raja Mansoor Ahmed lauded the events. Punjab Minister for Culture, Sports, Youth Affairs Taimur Masood and Information Advisor Umar Sarfraz Cheema also attended the programmes.
