Silenced women

There is a strong stigma against divorce in Pakistani society. The fear of becoming an outcast leads a lot of women to stay in toxic, unhappy and abusive marriages. They suffer in silence in the confines of their homes because ‘what will people say’.
Gender-based emotional and physical violence is a public health issue. We need to take a stand against such abuse and create an environment in which women do not feel hesitant to seek assistance and speak out against their abusers.
Eman Mudassar Tarar
Sargodha
This letter refers to the article ‘The strange case of Imran Khan’ by Kamila Hyat. It was refreshing to read a...
Balochistan is an important strategic hub for Pakistan as it is home to Gwadar Port and many CPEC projects. To make...
Due to the uncontrollable internal and external deficits, the value of Pakistan’s currency is under severe pressure....
When we survey our now 75-year-old history we see that Pakistan has survived in situations where other states would...
This letter refers to the news story ‘Provincial police guarding Bani Gala confuses ICT police’ . After creating...
This letter refers to the article ‘Jinnah’s vision’ by Malik Muhammad Ashraf in which the writer explained how...
Comments