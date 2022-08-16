Silenced women

There is a strong stigma against divorce in Pakistani society. The fear of becoming an outcast leads a lot of women to stay in toxic, unhappy and abusive marriages. They suffer in silence in the confines of their homes because ‘what will people say’.

Gender-based emotional and physical violence is a public health issue. We need to take a stand against such abuse and create an environment in which women do not feel hesitant to seek assistance and speak out against their abusers.

Eman Mudassar Tarar

Sargodha