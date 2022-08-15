PHA unveils second largest national flag

LAHORE: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), organised an inaugural ceremony of the second largest national flag of Pakistan at Jilani Park here on Sunday.

In the opening ceremony, Provincial Minister for Housing and Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal unveiled a 200 feet tall national flag. Secretary Housing Punjab Mian Shakeel Ahmed, DG PHA Omar Jahangir and other PHA officers participated in this ceremony.

After the national flag, a special prayer was also offered for the security and stability of the country. Citizens were also present in large numbers.

Mian Aslam Iqbal while talking to the media said that Pakistan is the special blessing of Allah Almighty and the fruit of eternal sacrifices of our elders. We all should appreciate this great blessing of freedom.