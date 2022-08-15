Motorcyclist dies after being hit by wheelie-doer

LAHORE:A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a wheelie-doer in the Shahdara Town area on Sunday.

A 17-year-old youth named Awais collided with a motorcyclist while performing stunts on his bike. As a result, the motorcyclist identified as Hamad and the wheelie-doer Awais were injured. They were shifted to hospital where Hamad died. The victim was a resident of Shahdara Town. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the mortuary.

Jubilation firing kills two: A youth and a woman were killed by jubilation firing on the occasion of Independence Day. A 17-year-old youth identified as Chand Masih, a resident of Shafiqabad, died on the spot after receiving a bullet wound in the head. Chand was walking near a wedding hall when he was hit by a stray bullet. In another incident, a woman sleeping on the roof of her house was killed by a stray bullet in Lower Mall police area. Bodies were shifted to the morgue.

found dead: The bodies of two unidentified persons were recovered from different areas in City on Sunday. A 45-year-old man was recovered dead from Nawankot Main Bazaar and a 35-year-old man was found dead lying near Mughalpura Bird Market. Both the men, yet to be identified, were addicts who might have died of excessive use of drugs. The police shifted the bodies to the mortuary.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 961 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, 16 people died, whereas 1,027 were injured. Out of this, 5,890 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 438 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.