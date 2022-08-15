Dust storms return to UAE

Dubai: Large parts of the United Arab Emirates were hit by dust and sandstorms on Sunday as authorities urged caution on the roads and battened down for expected heavy rain.

Homes and landmarks in major cities were caked in a fine layer of brown dirt and visibility plunged in the latest adverse weather following a series of choking dust storms around the Middle East. On Saturday, Abu Dhabi’s official media office urged motorists to "avoid driving unless absolutely necessary". Visibility was below 1 kilometre (0.6 miles) in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Sunday.