One dead, 20 injured in explosion at Armenian market

Yerevan: An explosion at a retail market in the Armenian capital Yerevan on Sunday sparked a fire, killing one person and injuring 20, the emergency situations ministry said. The blast, the cause of which was not immediately known, ripped through the "retail market in Surmalu. According to preliminary information it started a fire. There are victims," the ministry said.
Damascus: Israeli strikes on Syria killed three soldiers and wounded others, state media said on Friday. "The...
Dubai: Large parts of the United Arab Emirates were hit by dust and sandstorms on Sunday as authorities urged caution...
Madrid: Hundreds of firefighters battled a blaze in northern Spain on Sunday that forced hundreds to evacuate and...
Washington: A man died early on Sunday near the US Capitol building after driving his car into a barricade and firing...
Vatican City: Pope Francis on Sunday called for international help for Somalia to fight a "deadly" drought that the UN...
Los Angeles: Sony’s "Bullet Train" held the top spot for the second week running in the North American box office,...
