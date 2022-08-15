 
Monday August 15, 2022
World

One dead, 20 injured in explosion at Armenian market

By AFP
August 15, 2022

Yerevan: An explosion at a retail market in the Armenian capital Yerevan on Sunday sparked a fire, killing one person and injuring 20, the emergency situations ministry said. The blast, the cause of which was not immediately known, ripped through the "retail market in Surmalu. According to preliminary information it started a fire. There are victims," the ministry said.

