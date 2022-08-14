Peoples’ budget

Just like the PTI government, the first four months of the coalition government clearly show that it can’t control inflation, which has increased manifold during its tenure. The prices of essential commodities are rising without end and the government is helpless to stop it.

The elite class comprising the political leadership seemingly cannot empathize with the struggles of the public. The finance ministry needs to prepare a pro-people budget and take concrete steps to stop inflation.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad