30,000 saplings to be planted under Miyawaki technique

Islamabad In the first phase, a forest will be developed by planting 30,000 saplings on Hazara Motorway under Miyawaki technique.

Government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa along with Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) are playing a vital role in improving the environment through plantation in Khyber-Pakhtukhwa.

Tehamsab Khan, chief conservator of Forests expressed this at the inauguration of the plantation drive on Hazara Motorway. In the private sector, PTC has always played a significant and positive role regarding plantation in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

According to details, PTC is providing 110,000 free saplings to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department this year.

Kifayat Baloch, conservator of Forests, Tariq Ali Shah, district forest officer, Muhammad Qasim, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager PTC and Motorway Police officers and people from different sectors participated in the event.