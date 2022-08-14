Girls shine in BISE Mardan SCC results

MARDAN: The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan and Kohat on Saturday announced results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2022.

In Mardan, a total of 65,560 students had appeared in the examination of whom 53,552 were declared successful with a percentage of 64.

The result was declared at the award distribution ceremony for the position holder students at the board. Sania, roll number 112468 of Khyber Islamic Model School Akbarpura in Nowshera and Mohammad Saad, roll number 123986 of Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Hathian both topped the examination by securing 1088 marks.

Azmat Ali roll no 115465 of the Fazle Haq College Mardan secured 1086 marks and stood second. The third position was shared by four female students of

Girls Cadet College Mardan, including Momina Amir roll number 101281, Aliza Gulalai Fayyaz roll number 101287, Bibi Maryam roll number 101291 and Manahil Aftab roll number 101280 who all secured 1,085 marks. In the Arts Group, Husna Bibi roll number 153254 of Suffah Children Academy Nowshera secured 1019 marks and stood first.

Aleena Nadeem roll number 144584 of Government Girls High School (GGHS) Shergarh Mardan achieved second position with 1012 marks, Robina Iftikhar roll number 147299 of the same school secured third position with 973 marks.

Girls outshined boys in the results of Arts Group as all top three positions were won by girls.

In Kohat, the students of Cadet College Kohat clinched top three positions in the secondary school certificate examination conducted by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Kohat.

Maaz Anwar of the Cadet College Kohat grabbed first position by obtaining 1,072 marks out of 1,100 while Nadir Ali Khan and Zahid Farooq of the same college got 1,067 and 1,066 marks and stood second and third, respectively.

In the Arts Group, Naila Hafeez of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kohat, clinched the top position by obtaining 926 marks.

A total of 85,570 students of class 9th and 10th appeared in the examination and 69,147 were declared successful. The percentage of the total results remained 80.81.