Arsalan Khalid made Punjab SACM

LAHORE: Arsalan Khalid, a person whose name came to prominence when allegedly a telephone call of former First Lady Bushra Bibi issuing instructions to him to counter propaganda against PTI was leaked, has been made Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister.

Arsalan is associated with the social media team of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf. Arsalan was allegedly directed by former First Lady to make ‘traitor trends’ on social media against the PTI critics.