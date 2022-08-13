Arsalan Khalid made Punjab SACM

LAHORE: Arsalan Khalid, a person whose name came to prominence when allegedly a telephone call of former First Lady Bushra Bibi issuing instructions to him to counter propaganda against PTI was leaked, has been made Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister.
Arsalan is associated with the social media team of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf. Arsalan was allegedly directed by former First Lady to make ‘traitor trends’ on social media against the PTI critics.
RAWALPINDI: Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid on Friday said Pakistan is heading...
ISLAMABAD: A Women Parliamentary Convention held here Friday passed a resolution, expressing its commitment to...
PESHAWAR: The Auditor General of Pakistan has detected serious irregularities in the affairs of Galiyat Development...
SUKKUR: A delegation of the officers and employees of Sindh Madaressa-tul-Islam University Karachi called on Sindh MPA...
SUKKUR: Two people, including a secondary school student, were killed in two different incidents of firing in Khairpur...
SUKKUR: Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Shah said the federal and provincial governments are very...
Comments