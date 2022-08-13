Comatose Heche ‘not expected to survive’

LOS ANGELES: US actor Anne Heche is "not expected to survive" after suffering a serious brain injury in a car crash in Los Angeles last week, US media has reported. The fiery crash left Heche, 53, comatose with a "severe anoxic brain injury," according to a statement from a representative quoted by several outlets on Thursday. Los Angeles police said in a statement on Thursday that they would be conducting tests of Heche’s blood.
BAGHDAD: Opponents of populist Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr launched their own Baghdad sit-in Friday two weeks after...
FRANKFURT:Germany will limit heating in public buildings over the winter to save on gas as Russia throttles supplies...
ADDIS ABABA:Ethiopia announced Friday it has completed the third filling of its mega-dam on the Blue Nile, a new...
BATURAJA, Indonesia: Thousands of troops from Indonesia, the United States and allies held a live-fire drill Friday as...
NAIROBI: The head of Kenya´s election commission on Friday admitted the tallying of results from the presidential...
FRANKFURT: Former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder has sued the German parliament for removing some of his official...
