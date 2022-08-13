Comatose Heche ‘not expected to survive’

LOS ANGELES: US actor Anne Heche is "not expected to survive" after suffering a serious brain injury in a car crash in Los Angeles last week, US media has reported. The fiery crash left Heche, 53, comatose with a "severe anoxic brain injury," according to a statement from a representative quoted by several outlets on Thursday. Los Angeles police said in a statement on Thursday that they would be conducting tests of Heche’s blood.