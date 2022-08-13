Solid steps urged to tap youth potential

LAHORE:Speakers Friday stressed the need of according opportunities to the youth for a robust, dynamic and progressive Pakistan.

These views were expressed by speakers at a seminar titled Inter-generational Solidarity- Creating a World for All Ages. The moot was organised by Women in Struggle for Empowerment (WISE) in connection with International Youth Day 22 at a local hotel. The speakers emphasised the focus on young women as they suffered gender inequality in society. They said Pakistan ranked 151 out of 153 countries on the gender inequality index. They urged the government to provide an enabling environment to young women so that they might be included in the decision-making process at domestic and national level.

Addressing the moot, Bushra Khaliq, Executive Director WISE, said the youth could play an effective role in the progress of a country and 64 percent population of Pakistan was between the age of 15 to 29 years and yet we have yet to take advantage of this youth. She said governments could do nothing concrete to tap the potential of the youth. She said: “Young women’s economic participation and empowerment is done along three components: enabling environment, security, and rights through laws.