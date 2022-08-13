‘Uncle Sam k Des Mein’ launched

LAHORE:Book launch of “Uncle Sam k Des Mein” was organised by Akhuwat on Thursday here at GOR-I. It’s a travelogue of America by Salman Khalid who lives and works there and has given Akhuwat the right to have all the income that comes from sale of this book.
Arif Ali, who travelled from England for the event and has also written the introduction to the book, particularly praised his writing style for its remarkable diction. He read excerpts from the book interspersed with humour and food for thought. The writer has recorded his observations of 3,500 miles of travel. There are 236 photographs, all taken by his wife. Salman Khalid is a computer scientist and has worked for IBM and Walt Disney, has worked for a bank for five years and has been teaching, he told the audience while talking at the book launch.
