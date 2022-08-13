Cop foils mugging bid, shoots ‘robber’ dead

A police investigation officer shot and killed an alleged robber and foiled an attempt to mug his family in Kaneez Fatima Society near Shaaz Banglows, Gulzar-e-Hijri, on Friday morning.

Responding to reports, Sachal police mobiles rushed to the spot where they found a suspect lying critically wounded. They took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The initial investigation showed that ASI Aslam Pasha, a resident of the area and posted at the New Town police station, was returning home along with his wife after dropping their daughter at her school when they stopped to buy vegetables near their residence.

In the meantime, three armed men riding on a motorcycle came and started looting valuables from ASI Pasha’s wife at gunpoint. Witnessing the incident, the policeman shouted and told the robbers to surrender. At this, the robbers opened fire. ASI Pasha retaliated and during the exchange of fire managed to apprehend one of them with injuries. The two other suspects fled from the scene, however.

The police recovered three cell phones, a purse and a motorcycle, as well as a 9mm pistol from the killed robber, identified as Muhammad Nabi. A case has been registered.