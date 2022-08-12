Principal secy to CM, two others acquitted

LAHORE:An additional district and sessions court on Thursday dismissed the case against three persons, including the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Punjab.
The court has also disposed of the interim bail applications of the persons on the basis of withdrawal. The court made the police exclusion report part of the court record. Additional Sessions Judge Umar Farooq Bhatti heard the case filed by Pir Ashraf Rasool.
The police in its report stated that Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Inayatullah Lak, Rai Mumtaz were investigated in the case and CDR report of the accused was obtained. It said that according to the CDR report, the presence of the accused at the crime scene was not proved. The lawyers of the accused withdrew the applications for interim bail as the case was dismissed.
