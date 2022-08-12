KP extends summer vacations for schools

PESHAWAR: The provincial government on Thursday extended the summer vacations for schools in Summer Zone up to August 31 due to the intense heatwave.
A formal notification said the decision was taken in continuation of the elementary and secondary education department’s notification dated May 20, and in light of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat letter to the education secretary.
According to the notification, the extension of the summer vacation will only be in respect of students attending schools up to class-10.
Heads of all educational institutions and all staff shall regularly attend their respective institutions during enrollment campaigns to expedite the drive and facilitate students and parents. Students of Summer Zone up to class-10 will attend their regular classes from September 1. This notification shall not be applicable to the Winter Zone.
