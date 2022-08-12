Old habits die hard

Pakistan, since its inception, has been very successful in monetizing its geopolitical location. From the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan to the war on terror and now CPEC, it acquired what was needed as per geopolitical conditions. However, this strategy may no longer pay dividends going forward. Currently, the US no longer sees Islamabad as a major ally. This is affirmed by the Afghanistan withdrawal, the American pivot to Asia policy and support for India. Furthermore, owing to Pakistan's political instability and polarization, China seems to be reluctant to consider Pakistan a reliable geostrategic partner. This reality can be proved by looking at payments owed to China getting stuck and the absence of Pakistan in the recent BRICS summit. In addition, the Gulf countries' view of global politics has changed, as attested to by the signing of the Abraham Accords
Pakistan is failing to satisfy its main allies. None of them regard Pakistan as a major and trustworthy partner. Thus, Pakistan should re-evaluate its foreign policy. Moreover, its political elite have to realize that the world has changed and so too should Pakistan.
Adil Sikandar Chandio
Larkana
