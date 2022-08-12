Man shot dead resisting mugging bid in North Nazimabad

A man was shot dead apparently over offering resistance to a mugging attempt in North Nazimabad on Thursday. Police said Ovais, son of Najam Khan, was going somewhere when robbers shot and killed him when he resisted their bid to snatch his wallet and cell phone near the KDA flyover.
The victim was a resident of Block B of North Nazimabad. No case has been registered and further investigations are underway. Separately, the body of a teenage girl was reportedly left at a Steel Town hospital by car riders.
After the initial investigation, the police said that the girl, 18-year-old Kainat, was brought to the hospital by her sister and some car riders after she complained of chest pain. However, the car riders escaped after doctors pronounced her dead. Police said the girl had apparently died of heart attack. No case has been registered and an investigation is continuing.
