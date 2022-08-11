One killed, four injured in Khuzdar grenade attack

QUETTA: One person was killed and four others injured in a hand grenade attack in Balochistan’s Khuzdar area on Wednesday.
Police sources said some unknown assailants hurled a hand grenade at a stall selling national flags and fled the scene, in which one person was killed and four others were injured. The bodies and injured were rushed to the Teaching Hospital Khuzdar, however, the identity of the victims could not be ascertained yet, the sources added. The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) reached the scene and cordoned off the area.
ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan , Justice Umer Ata Bandial on Wednesday, expressed his solemn commitment to...
KARACHI: The Geo’s Legend of Maula Jatt starring Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan is all set to be released on October 13....
ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulation Authority on Tuesday issued fresh directives to warn all the...
MINGORA: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a government contractor in Dakorak area in Charbagh tehsil in Swat district on...
LAHORE: Pakistan has reported no death in the 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases...
KARACHI: Police on Wednesday arrested Ammad Yousuf, the head of the ARY News, on sedition charges and handed him over...
Comments