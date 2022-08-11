One killed, four injured in Khuzdar grenade attack

QUETTA: One person was killed and four others injured in a hand grenade attack in Balochistan’s Khuzdar area on Wednesday.

Police sources said some unknown assailants hurled a hand grenade at a stall selling national flags and fled the scene, in which one person was killed and four others were injured. The bodies and injured were rushed to the Teaching Hospital Khuzdar, however, the identity of the victims could not be ascertained yet, the sources added. The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) reached the scene and cordoned off the area.