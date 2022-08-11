Rawal Dam flyover likely to be completed in a month

Rawal Dam Flyover and Underpass design. File photo

Islamabad: Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amer Ali Ahmad on Wednesday inspected the on-going wok on Rawal Dam chowk flyover. During the visit he was briefed that work on major part of the Rawal Dam chowk flyover has been completed.

According to the details, asphalt work has been completed on the flyover and now uplift of the surrounding is being carried out.

Moreover, traffic-lane marking has been started and in a couple of days lane-marking and art work will also be completed. Jersey barriers are being completed in next two to three days and then this bridge/flyover will be opened for public.

Meanwhile, remaining works on underpass will be completed in next 20 to 30 days, depending on the weather. The CDA spokes­man said that apart from the flyover, it is being also planned that 7the Avenue Interchange will also be substantially completed by August 14. The under pass on Suhrawardy Road will be completed within a few weeks’ time. Due to continuous efforts of CDA management, two major landmark projects are nearing completion within stipulated time. These projects will reduce traffic congestion in the capital city