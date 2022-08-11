8 criminals arrested

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital territory police have arrested drug dealers including a woman drug pusher and street on outlaws including two members of a snatcher gang from different areas of the city and recovered snatched mobile phone, drugs and weapons with ammunition, a Police Public Relation Officer said.
He said that, following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akber Nasir Khan, DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha had categorically ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people and involved in illegal activities.
Following these directives, Tarnol police station team arrested two members of a snatchers gang and recovered snatched mobile phone and two pistols along with ammunition from their possession and cases were registered against them in Tarnol police station. While police team also arrested a drug peddler and recovered 4,450 gram hashish from him. Similarly, Kohsar police team apprehended a woman drug peddler and recovered 1045 gram heroin from him. Aabpara police arrested an accused and recovered 1,150 gram heroin from him.
