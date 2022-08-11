New campus femicide sparks outrage in Egypt

CAIRO: Egypt detained a male student on Wednesday on suspicion of murdering a female student who allegedly rejected his advances, after the second such campus femicide in two months, prosecutors said.
The suspect, from Zagazig, 60-km north of Cairo, stands accused of killing his victim, identified only by her first name Salma, by "repeatedly stabbing her with a knife", a prosecution statement said.
Murder carries the death penalty in Egypt and the country sentenced more people to death last year than any other, according to human rights group Amnesty International. It was third highest in the number of executions carried out.
The latest killing revived memories of the June murder of student Nayera Ashraf, stabbed to death in front of her university in Mansoura, 150-km north of Cairo. After convicting and sentencing to death her killer, Mohamed Adel, the court called for changes to the law to allow executions to be broadcast live as a deterrent to others. Capital punishment in Egypt is rarely carried out in public or broadcast.
PARIS: Even relatively moderate heating and rainfall loss could dramatically alter the make-up of Earth’s northern...
ATHENS: An air and sea rescue operation was underway on Wednesday after around 50 people went missing when a migrant...
BOBIGNY, France: Police officers shot and killed a man who brandished a knife at the Charles de Gaulle airport outside...
TEHRAN: An Iranian naval flotilla thwarted an overnight attack on an Iranian vessel in the Red Sea, a senior commander...
STOCKHOLM: Rainwater everywhere on the planet is unsafe to drink due to levels of toxic chemicals known as PFAS that...
BANGKOK: Sri Lanka’s ousted leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa is seeking a new safe haven in Thailand as his Singapore visa...
Comments