Real Madrid hope stability breeds success as La Liga kicks off

MADRID: Real Madrid are hoping a summer of stability sets them up for a successful defence of the Spanish title as the season kicks off in La Liga this weekend, despite some eye-catching moves in the transfer market from Barcelona.

Madrid set the ball rolling on Wednesday against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup, as they target another trophy-laden campaign under Carlo Ancelotti following their league and Champions League double last season. There have been no dramatic changes at the Santiago Bernabeu, and no hint of a superstar signing to reinforce the attack after Kylian Mbappe turned them down in favour of a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

Yet there have been no significant departures either, with the influence of Gareth Bale, Isco and Marcelo having dramatically declined before they were all released.

That means Karim Benzema and Luka Modric, who turns 37 in September, will remain hugely influential.

Ancelotti can also expect the influence of the likes of Vinicius -- whose goal won May’s Champions League final against Liverpool -- Rodrygo and Eduardo Camavinga to increase this season.

France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 22, has joined from Monaco for a fee of up to 100 million euros ($102m)