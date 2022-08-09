Afghan national stabs 10 to death in Iran

TEHRAN: An attacker stabbed 10 people to death in Kerman province in southern Iran due to “personal differences”, before being arrested by police, state media reported Monday.
On Sunday, “an Afghan national killed ten people due to personal differences in Rafsanjan,” Hossein Rezai, acting governor of the city, was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA. He “was arrested by the police as he attempted to leave the province” in the evening, Rezai added. Six Afghans and four Iranians were killed in the attack in a rural area, he said. One person was also wounded.
State broadcaster IRIB said that the suspect was reportedly “mentally unstable” and addicted to drugs. Iran has hosted millions of Afghan refugees for decades, but fresh waves have flooded through the shared 900-kilometre border between the countries since the Taliban´s return to power in Afghanistan last year.
The offices of The News will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Youm-e-Ashur. Therefore, there will be no issue...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has urged politicians to show solidarity...
ISLAMABAD: The country reported a slight rise in Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours with 628 new infections, the...
VIENNA: The European Union submitted a “final text” at talks to salvage a 2015 deal aimed at reining in Iran´s...
BEIJING: China carried out fresh military drills around Taiwan Monday, Beijing said, defying calls to end its...
LAHORE: The ruling party in the Punjab province, PTI, has approved formation of a Special Investigation Team to...
Comments